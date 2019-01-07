I might come across as a cry baby in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Jasmin Bhasin

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on television screens with its ninth season. The contestants roped in for the show are a great mix of television performers. One of the delicate damsels who will be seen in the show is Tashn-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak fame actress Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin has a very happy-go-lucky and care free attitude. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and got few of our questions answered.

How was your journey in the show?

It was a life changing experience for me. Everything was super amazing about the show. I made a few very thick friends and everybody was super loving towards me.

Tell us more about Argentina.

We were actually not aware about the cold weather in Argentina due to which most of us were not prepared with our woollens; we all went for a shopping spree, having said that, we had an amazing time. We got a few breaks which we utilised to the fullest by exploring the country. Argentina is beautiful.

One memorable moment during the show...

I feel my entire journey was very special and memorable as I was surrounded by very warm people. I remember an incident which I will remember forever. There was this particular very dangerous stunt which I wasn’t supposed to do, but out of blue, Rohit (Shetty) sir started the prank saying I am supposed to do that stunt. I was flabbergasted, I started crying. The prank became a wild fire, and everybody else started picking up from there; the channel, production crew, everyone said that I will have to do. Later on, of course they busted out and made a fool out of me.

One stunt that you really enjoyed doing in the show.

The weather was making all the stunts very difficult but I remember one stunt where I got a little injury and I was in pain despite which I completed my stunt and surprised everybody including myself. In that moment I realised that we often underestimate our bodies and capabilities. Pain did not stop me thus this is a very special stunt for me.

One stunt you feel you could have done better.

There was this particular stunt in which I was underwater and was supposed to open the locks. Due to the chaos I couldn’t finish the stunt on time. Given a chance I think I would love to perform the stunt again and will probably do it better.

One fear that you overcame during the show.

I think heights. I was super scared of heights.

One fear that you discovered during the show.

Creepy crawlies. I thought creepy crawlies are not scary and are just fine, felt that they are harmless. It was during the show I developed a fear of them. I used to shiver watching them.

One co-contestant who was a daredevil.

Punit Malhotra hands down. He was just not scared of anything. For him all the stunts were cakewalk.

One contestant who could have performed better.

I guess me. I am a very emotional and sensitive person and thus I felt all lost. If I knew how to handle myself better, I would have performed better.

Another reality shows of your choice?

I would love to do something with dancing. I am looking forward to opportunities in that space.

Here’s wishing the gorgeous actress best of luck for her future projects.