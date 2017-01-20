I was a little skeptical playing a character with as many layers as Maya: Jennifer Winget

She’s the quintessential diva, who has stunned one and all with her ‘obsessive’ and daring approach in Sony TV’s Beyhadh.

The gorgeous and talented Jennifer has always impressed the audience with her roles in her popular shows. Be it playing Dr. Ridhima in Dill Mll Gayye or being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroine Kumud in Saraswatichandra, she has certainly nailed her roles and has been well appreciated for it.

Her role in the Cinevistaas show came as a total surprise for the audience, but Jennifer has gone on to win appreciations from both critics and her fans for this multi-shaded role of Maya.

In a deep conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Jennifer talks about her experience living Maya so far, her journey in the industry and much more.

Excerpts from the interview -

How has Maya been treating you so far? What attracted you the most about this role and the show when you got a narration about it? How much of homework did you do to prepare yourself for Maya?

(Smiles) Have you been introduced to Maya yet? She is possibly the only grey character on Indian television that audiences have grown to side and want the show to turn in her best interests. (Laughs) How could anyone turn that role down? I was really gripped by her strong character and script. Being part of Beyhadh is surreal for me and it’s still sinking in! The response has been phenomenal and continues to edge on positively, which is so encouraging for not just me but the whole cast and crew. Yeah, it’s overwhelming!

I think I work hard to challenge myself and I was due for a shake up. Not all risks are bad for us and I’m glad I took this one. We do our fair share of homework researching looks for each of the characters we portray. With Maya, there’s learning and unfolding a new side of her every day. It’s been two months that the show’s been on air and the excitement hasn’t mellowed a bit. That counts for something!

Maya has so many shades. Which one satisfies you the most as an actor in terms of performance?

Maya’s extremities! How she can switch from being subtle and soft to being strong and shrill effortlessly. I’m telling you, it’s challenging. Something I’m training myself on every day and hopefully am getting better at.

What has been the most challenging bit about Beyhadh so far?

The subtlety of the emotions she goes through I think.

From playing a simple village girl Kumud to an obsessed lover Maya, there has been a huge transformation in terms of role from your previous show to this one. Was it easy for you to get yourself evolved in it? Was this transformation difficult for you?

Oh! It’s been a roller-coaster ride of emotions since day one. With Maya, you can never know what to expect. She isn’t predictable and that’s what also draws you to her. So I make it a point to get to the sets every day with a clear head, but come back home all heavy and intense on some days. It’s a constant process of learning and unlearning with this character and to have that at this point in my career is an absolutely enriching experience.

For me, most times, it's all about spontaneity. I have to feel what the character is feeling. I don’t really rehearse much. I can’t actually! I think it kills the process for me. I try and avoid a lot of takes for a particular shot, because it tends to get too monotonous and breaks the flow.

Tell us a bit about your off-screen bond with your co-stars, especially with Aneri Vajani and Rajesh Khattar, with whom you don't share a good bond on-screen?

Like I said, acting is all about give and take and if you have such amazing performers with you, half the battle is won. That is true off screen too. Aneri, Rajesh and even Kavita (Ghai) for that matter are such passionate workers that they push themselves and that inspires you to stay on par and push harder to keep up. It's an absolute joy working with them. They're wonderfully warm and fun people to hang out with.

How is Kushal (Tandon) as a co-star? How has your experience been working with him?

Working with Kushal has been a breeze. He is full of life, forever cracking up the crew and up to his antics. He is easy-going and fun to work with.

You have been winning appreciations for your role. How does it feel? Share any best compliment received so far?

I can't be more grateful. It's an awesome feeling to be loved and appreciated. This is what we actors live for. I have a new found respect and love for the art of acting. Honestly, the best one was my dad calling me after watching one of the scenes which had Rajesh Khattar (who plays my on-screen father) smearing a cake on Maya's face on her birthday and it was a very emotional scene and my dad for the first time called me after watching my performance and said, don't worry, you real dad will always be there with you. I was like dad, relax, that was just acting. That's when I knew Maya had struck the right chord with the intended audience!

What are you obsessed about in real life? For Maya, Love is Passion - What's Jennifer's definition of love?

Whatever makes you smile! The little and simple things in life! Indulging and sharing in the joys of those you love, and who love you is happiness and I am obsessed with it!

How has your experience been shooting in Mauritius especially the underwater sequence?

Fabulously surreal, especially the underwater sequence! It's a different world altogether. I think everyone ought to be proposed to underwater at least once in their lives. It was so beautiful; there is nothing like it.

All your major shows Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and now Beyhadh have been immensely loved by the audience. Which among these has proved the best for your career according to you?

I could never pick between any characters as they’ve all been distinct and close to my heart. I’ve immersed myself completely into understanding and living them out on the set every day I came to work. (Laughs) It has always been ‘see ya later, Jennifer Winget’ the moment I set foot on set. But thinking of it all now, I think my character Maya in Beyhadh has been the most challenging one to take on so far and also one that will stand out over the rest of my life. It was a surprise for my audiences (and for me as well) from the predictable roles that anyone would expect Jennifer Winget to take up. But I have to admit I was a little sceptical playing a character with as many layers as Maya but life really begins when you step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself so… that’s what this is!

Are you selective about roles on television?

Like any other actor who is passionate about his/her profession, yes I am! The script has to grip you and the character has to intrigue you.

When you look back at your journey in the industry, how do you feel about it? Any regrets so far?

It feels like I just began yesterday (Smiles). It doesn't seem long at all and yes, it’s been simply amazing. I’ve literally grown up on the sets. It’s been an enriching journey, from start to now with no regrets, with only learning at every step of the way.

What's the status of your upcoming movie Phir Se? How has your experience been being a part of it?

There has been no experience that hasn’t worked out in my best interest. It’s sad to see such a strong script not make its way to the audience. I’m sure it will be well received when it releases. It’ll be a little more waiting for us on that front. The cast and crew gave the film their best and we’re all still quite connected till date.

There has been a lot of buzz in the media about you and Sehban (Azim) dating. How do you react to it?

We humour it and are amused by the waste of time and wandering thoughts of these rumours and I think I speak on behalf of both, Sehban and I that fortunately we share a friendship that understands that these come with the territory of being an actor here.

Are you open to getting into a relationship now? Will you be little skeptical this time?

One can never be too skeptical about love; one probably needs to be careful about the person that love brings with it though. (Laughs) Of course I am open to a love and a relationship, but it’s not like I am consciously putting myself out there. Like the first time, love will take its own course and come when it is right for me. That’s the beauty of it! We all love surprises when they appear out of the blue even more, right?

Are you willing to do more of Bollywood films?

Why not? Never say never.

Message for your fans?

They are the reason why I am, where I am and where I’ll go from here! As cliché as it may sound, but I really want to thank my fans for the kind of love they have for me. I feel like I have this really large extended family who only wants to see me happy and that itself fills me with so much joy; it's overwhelming at times. Thank you so much for the continuous, unfailing love and support throughout the years. I am truly grateful!