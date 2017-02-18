I wish to bring Malgudi Days back on TV: Producer Rajshree Ojha

We have seen lot of Bollywood biggies spreading their wings on small screen.

Joining the list is Rajshree Ojha, who helmed successful Bollywood film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor.

Rajshree has stepped into the world of television with Zee TV’s romcom Bin Kuch Kahe. She is co producing it along with Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Tellychakkar.com met the grounded lady at the recently held press conference. She greeted us and with exuberance answered all our queries. She spoke about her show Bin Kuch Kahe, Bollywood projects, journey and more. Excerpts from the interview:

TV is a different kind of medium and viewers want their daily dose of entertainment. Do you think Bin Kuch Kahe will connect with the masses?

I am not thinking about all that at this moment. I would only like say that viewers have been eating only dal and chawal but here I am serving them chatni. I am not saying that other projects are not doing well but along with the regular daily soaps I am sure people would enjoy watching Bin Kuch Kahe. It is a light-hearted romantic comedy. Audiences have become smart and know what to watch that’s why web series are well-appreciated these days.

The show is being co-produced by Ram Kamal Mukherjee (ex editor of a publication). How did you two connect?

We have been friends for a while now. I actually write scripts and pass it on to him. When I thought of bringing a show like Bin Kuch Kahe, I first approached him. We both sat and discussed the parameters. We first thought of using the story for a film but then I was confident that it will work on TV. I like to introduce young talent and that’s why we locked Shamata and Sameer as our leads.

After Aisha, do you want to bring more women-oriented projects?

Because I am a woman I connect with them easily. This show also has many strong women characters.

So what’s your next project- a film or TV show?

I am already done with scripting for my next film. I will soon start working on it.

How prepared are you to take on the TRP race?

I am not at all prepared. I just want to go with the flow. I have no idea how it works but I am very confident about my project.

How would you evaluate your journey in the industry?

My journey has just begun. I am just a film old in the industry. It is tough to bring women-oriented subjects in Bollywood. People don’t accept it easily. Since TV is women-centric, I chose to be here.

Do you keep a tab on other shows?

Yes, I do. I don’t get time to watch but you keep hearing about it. As a producer, I need to know what’s working and what’s not in the TV world.

Which TV show do you find interesting?

I think Naamkarann is a fine show. It started off very well. I like Viraf and Barkha as performers. I also like POW, it's interesting.

Would you like to bring any TV show back?

I would like to bring Malgudi Days back because the new generation needs to know about these stories.

After working with Sonam, which other actresses would you like to work with?

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Both the girls are very talented, fine actresses and good human beings.

What are your aim/s as a producer?

My aim is to bring good shows on TV. I would also like to spread my wings in the web series format.

On a personal note, are you single or married?

I am single and look after my parents. I am pretty happy with my life.

Good luck, Rajshree!