If my audience accepts me in Tobu Mone Rekho, I will be lucky: Payel De

Well, overcoming her fear, talented and pretty actress Payel De has finally experimented with a new role. And she is glad that she did it.

The graceful lady is playing a woman with psychological disorder in Zee Bangla's Tobu Mone Rekho. The actress has never played such a role before. Read to know what she has to say about this new role…

Had said ‘NO’ to the character

The actress candidly confessed that she was scared of playing the character of Supriya in Tobu Mone Rekho. She said, “When I was offered the role along with the brief, I promptly said ‘no’ to it. I was doubtful if I would be able to portray such a character because I have never experimented with such a role before. Also, until this serial, I have been playing heroines so, I was worried whether my audience would accept me in that role or not.”

She added saying that it was Sahana Dutta, story writer and creative director of the show, who encouraged her to play the role. “Sahana di made me understand the story and character so nicely that I got the confidence to give my positive nod. She boosted my confidence by saying that ‘I will be able to do it’. I am very happy that I have been given the opportunity of playing this character,” said the actress.

Will be lucky if audience accepts me

The actress said that she is quiet by nature and thus she had to mould herself to play Supriya. She shared, “I am not that glued to Hindi serials but I believe this is something new in Bengali television. This is a very challenging role for me. Basically, I am quiet by nature so; I had to mould myself completely to play this woman with psychological disorder. It’s a very difficult role. If my audience accepts me, I will be lucky.”

Getting help from senior actors

Work becomes a lot easier when one gets support from team mates. Isn’t it, readers? The character might be challenging but she is able to pull it off because of the support she is receiving from her co-actors. She quipped, “Sahana di is helping me a lot. To play the role, she showed me a few gestures too. Apart from her, I am also getting immense support from my senior actors like Bhashkar Banerjee and Pushpita Mukherjee. If support keeps on showering like this from everyone, I will be able to do justice to my character.”

Encouraging feedback from actors

The Bong beauty said that the promo of her new serial gifted her many congratulatory messages. She said with a bright smile, “I have received good response. My seniors have personally called me up to say that I have done a wonderful job. No one in my eleven years of career had called me up to wish me.”

Future plans…

Talking about her future plans, she shared, “After this project, I would like to work for big screen. If I get a good offer, I would definitely take the plunge. I don’t want to be a heroine; I want to be a character artist, which people will remember.”

The actress has earlier worked in Bengali dailies like Durga, Behula and Bodhu Kon Alo Laaglo Chokhe.

