No matter what happens, life and work never stops for anyone! Well, Arka Ganguly’s Bengali flick Khoj, which features Vikram Chatterjee, who was recently in news for the car accident which killed model Sonika Singh Chauhan, is making an entry into the digital world on 4 November.

The psychological thriller film has earned several international awards. Khoj, which was released in June 2017 under the banner of Magic Moment Motion Pictures, features Chatterjee in a pivotal role.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, the actor spoke about the initiative, life and more. Read on-

Khoj has won several international awards and now it is all set to release in digital platform. How do you see this?

Yes, Khoj has been to 17 International Film Festivals and has won awards in multiple categories in nine of them and I wasn’t surprised. We made the film with a lot of faith on the subject and the team and it’s extremely overwhelming to see that our film has done so well in the festival circuit and was immensely successful in the theatres as well. It’s rare to see a film being applauded by the critics and loved by the audience equally and we are happy that is exactly what Khoj has achieved.

Web is the future and a huge section of the audience is already glued to the web for good content. We are happy that Khoj and Hoichoi have come together. Hoichoi is the best platform for Bengali content at this time and as we all know a good platform and good content mutually benefit each other.

Are you clued to web series? What’s your take on Bengali web series?

I have been watching content on the web for some time now. Bengali web contents have come up mostly in the last six months and some of them are already very popular.

You are considered to be one of the talented actors of Bengali cinema who grows with every new film. What do you have to say about this?

Thank you so much. As an actor, I think it’s essential to evolve constantly. When I look at Mr. Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan or Bumbada (Prosenjit Chatterjee), Abirda (Abir Chatterjee), Dev, Jishuda (Jisshu U Sengupta), it really inspires me to work extra hard and push the envelope further.

A lot has happened in the recent past…to be precise; we are talking about the car accident and its aftermath…there were people who were against you and there were people who supported you…how do you see life now? Do you find life to be extremely harsh…?

When you were born, did you sign an agreement with god that there will be only good things happening in your life and no bad at all? No right? Neither did I.

Has the meaning of life, friendship and existence changed?

No

What keeps you busy these days?

I’m watching a lot of films, web content….spending time with my family and gearing up for my next.

Do you google yourself?

Do you?

Tell us the name of the three friends from the industry who were always with you during your tough times?

I will give you names of friends who are by my side always, Pritam, Anubhav, Ankush, Oindrila, Arka and many more.

Lastly, tell us, about your upcoming projects?

I am in talks about quite a few of them. However, it will be unfair on my part to discuss any of that before they get finalised.