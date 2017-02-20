My tryst with ‘controversies’ is done and dusted: Vikas Gupta

He’s young with a ‘laudable’ creative mind!! His vision towards ‘youth-centric’ shows is commendable, and he’s actually a pioneer when it comes to ‘youth programming’ having given the TV viewing audience some great youth-centric shows!!

This is Vikas Gupta for you!!

But ‘controversies’ are part and parcel of every artist’s life!! And Vikas too has been deep down in many controversies in the recent past. His relationship with close friend Parth Samthaan turned ‘ugly’ when the latter hurled multiple allegations at him.

All the recent controversies certainly pushed Vikas down, with his level of confidence taking a beating!! But now, the man, the creator, is back in action!!

Vikas and his team at Lost Boy Productions, will soon spring up with few entertaining programs that will take the youth again by storm!!

In a very candid, frank exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vikas Gupta talks about the controversies in his life, about close friend (late) Pratyusha, his vision to work hard, his new shows, his rapport with the two women who mean a lot to him and much more!!

Excerpts:

You are considered to be the pioneer of youth programming on TV. With most of the youth channels gading, what are the plans of Lost Boy Productions?

True, with Channel V going into music and Bindass ending its original programming, the only channel that deals with youth content is MTV at this point of time. We are developing a very interesting show for the network, but the truth is that there is a death of youth programming for the country. There is a perception that the youth programming has moved to web and shows like Trippling, Pitchers or Shaadi Boys are good shows. There are programs that cater to people who are 25 and above, but there is nothing for a15 years old boy or a girl. So there is a deficit of youth programs and a demand too. We are working for a youth daily too. Lost Boy’s web team is working on two series for ALT for Ekta. Overall, there are exciting stuffs coming for my audience, as I love telling stories to the youth.

You have also worked on shows which are romance driven like Kis Desh, Kitani Mohabbat Hai etc. So any plans of getting back to the genre?

See, I started with the shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Kii etc. They were my building blocks. Later, I worked on Kis Des Me Hai Meraa Dil and Kitani Mohabbat Hai. But they were not my babies. I cannot take credit for it. The one who thinks about the concept, creates it, makes the show gets all the credit, and that was Ekta Kapoor. I learnt a lot of work from there. But I was not the creator there, and the shows did not come from my mind or heart. The team adds to it but the vision is of the creator’s.

If you talk of my shows and my babies, then you can name Gumrah, Kaisi Ye Yaariaan Warrior High, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, MTV Webbed, Fanaah etc. There is a saying, ‘Success has many fathers, but failures have none’. MTV had two shows, Fanaah and KYY. All will like to take onus for Yaariaan as it worked, but none will take the onus for Fanaah as it did not work. My intention as a producer has always been to make content which is different. I have time and again challenged myself in terms of content and as a creator I always want to challenge myself in telling stories differently.

What keeps you busy these days?

A lot of work and working towards a healthy lifestyle.

How was your stint in &TV as programming head?

My journey in & has been extremely wonderful, and has been a good learning experience. When I joined &, one of the biggest challenges for me was that not many people were interested in associating with the channel. Actors rather preferred to work with Zee or Colors or Star. So I had to use lot of my connections to bring in better faces on the show and channel. In my journey, I associated myself with good production houses. Ashwini Yardi made Waaris for &, Rashmi Sharma, who I consider as one of the most hard-working people in the industry, made Santoshi Maa which cracked the 9 pm slot for us. Ekta came up with Yeh Kahaan Aagaye Hum. We already had Bhabhiji doing so well; the producers are so very wonderful and talented to work with. Later Dipti Kalwani came in with one of the biggest breakthrough successes in Badho Bahu.

Continue...

I will always respect Zee TV, as they stood by me during my hard time when the scandal happened. It is very easy for corporates to take their hands off. But I am happy with their policies that allowed me to spend so much time with them. It has been a wonderful journey. When I joined, & had near to 38 GRPs, and during my period, it touched 80. When I left, the GRP was 70. So I can say that I did something right here. Above all, it was great working with the Business Head, Rajesh Iyer and my team at &; what an amazing 1 and half years I had!!

What do you enjoy more? Being in the channel or production?

The biggest thing about this industry is that you tend to be put in a box. If you ask me, you can be anything – an actor, writer, producer, director, or a channel head. As an artist (and I say this as a creator is also an artist), roles need to keep changing all the time. I was the head of MTV for a year and it was a great experience. I learnt a lot of things. Then I moved to heading another channel, & which was my first GEC experience. Now I am back as a producer, and that’s what I am as a person. I like doing different things.

Do you believe that you are ‘controversy’s favourite child’?

I think controversy started only last year in my life, and it has been there. I just hope that 2017 is much better and work focussed. My aim is to work hard and make my body of work interesting, and make life boring with regards to controversies.

Why do you keep getting into trouble?

I don’t think I have gotten into trouble really. All this started when I got into problem with one person last year. And even now, it is the same one person with whom trouble happens. Otherwise, I really am loved by my contemporaries. In my last eleven years of career, there has been only one exception and that is Parth Samthaan.

Yes, we are arriving at that. From Parth being one of your best friends, suddenly he started filing cases against you. What went wrong?

Yes, Parth and I were extremely close. And it is true that he filed complaints against me and accused me of lot of things. You have to ask him really as to why he did that. If I had done any harm to him, why would he have been my best friend and so close to me for two years. Really, my trysts with controversies are done and dusted now. I will not comment on it anymore. I feel that by talking, I do not want to give those people the needed importance. This question actually most suits him, so whenever you talk to Parth, you can ask him this.

What was the story behind Disha Patani leaving Parth because of you?

Please keep Disha out of this!! She is a wonderful girl and I have met her and known her. I am so glad that she is out of this mess. She has been used time and again by people for publicity. Let us keep her out of it.

What happened to the FIR filed by Parth against you?

There was never any FIR filed in the first case. There were only complaints filed by Parth wherein he accused me with lot of cases. I want to educate people here, that the FIR is filed when the complaints filed against a person are found to be true. I met the police and gave them all the required details that they wanted, and they found out that every single accusation was false. The fact is actually that all the complaints that Parth filed were rejected. In my case, a lot of people got publicity out of it, and I am so happy for them.

Tell us about the Gauri Arora controversy...

Who is Gauri Arora?? (smiles)

Well, she also filed a complaint against you...

2016 was a year where only this was happening. All the people who filed complaints and cases against me got their moment of press conferences, publicity. Yay!! But the fact remains that no FIR has been filed. If anything was ever true would the police let me be? Anyways all this is so 2016. Gauri did what she needed in her life, we do not know what her life story is and what made her say and do things. So let’s leave it at that, can we move on from all these things that don't matter?

Yes, it’s been some time since we lost Pratyusha. What are your thoughts?

(Takes a moment) Pratyusha and I had been close. We briefly dated, but then realised we were not compatible and became friends. Pratyusha’s death has taught me a lot. It’s quite unfair actually, as she was one of the youngest faces in TV. She was one of the top names too and ruled television for years. When she died, there was hardly anyone in the beginning. She was alone there. People become weak, and I really do not know whether it was a suicide or murder. But even if it was a suicide, it is not worth it. If she was tortured so much by the person that she decided to end her life, just look at the person now. He is still living his life, while she’s gone. Suicide is never an option and I have learnt that. Everyone moves on in life and tends to forget the person who is no more, irrespective of how big you are. This is for every youngster in the industry, that no matter what pressure you face, however bad life is, suicide is just not the option. You can as well fight for it till the end, but not end your life. I believe in something more radical – it’s to survive no matter what! Kill rather than dying!!

There are rumours of a fall out between you, Ekta Kapoor and Nivedita Basu? Tell us about it...

Ekta, Nivedita and me?? Not at all!! When I was 17 and I came to Mumbai, I was raised by both these women. I am working with Ekta, making 2 web series for ALT. I really wonder if a fall-out of such a magnitude will ever happen, will I still be working with them. I respect them and also the relation we share. Both are my older sisters, they tie rakhi to me every year; they have been doing so for many years now. Frankly speaking, I don’t have the guts to have a fall-out with them (laughs). They will beat me up, but fall-out can never be the word.

Talking about them, Nivi and I are more of friends as she is cool. It is not that Ekta is not cool. Ekta is the elder sister, more caring types. Nivi is the cooler one who hangs around with me. So yes, Nivi and I can always have non-agreements, but they are never fall-outs. There is nothing more important for me in life than relationship. Ekta once told me that I will meet 1000 people in my life, and told me to hold on to that one good human being, who will always be there for me, and never let go of him. For me, Ekta and Nivi are such special friends. They both are people who are more important to me than anything else, even above other people, money, success, fame...

You have launched maximum young talent in the industry. Tell us about that...

Yes, but it’s more cause I usually make shows which are youth and have low budgets. So I have to scout new talent and yes, I have been extremely lucky to have got a chance to find people who are so passionate and talented and we have come together and collaborated at one point or the other. World has become such a small place, thanks to Instagram and Twitter and other social networking sites. I have cast people from there looking for the right face. Lost Boys have had some wonderful names to their credit.

There has been Prince, Anshuman, Niti, Laksh, Parth, Namit, Arjit Taneja, Aly Goni, Charlie, Sanaya etc amongst many others. But yes, I always got new people as they worked out affordable and were easier to work with. Having said this, I have also worked with some splendid experienced actors as well. With the new guys, comes new energy; they can be easily mouldable. It is nice to see all of them doing well. I feel proud to see Laksh Lalwani playing the negative lead in Pardes. Same applies to Prince Narula who is in Badho Bahu. Not many will know that when Prince won Bigg Boss, he was flooded with lot many offers. However, he trusted us and came to &, that too for lesser money. There’s one thing in youngsters. When you help them and launch them and they get big, they always remember you and help you when you need it.

As I told you, all the big faces were not keen on working for & when it started. So I brought in many of my friends who obliged to do shows. Karan Kundra, Ayaz, Prince Narula, Ratan Rajput – all have done so very well for us.

You have your brothers in the same industry. How is your relationship with them?

Yes, Siddharth Gupta is back in India and gearing up for his Bollywood launch. When he did Kuku Mathur he was only 15 years old. Later he was in the USA for two years wherein he learnt and worked. Now he is back, and is geared up. I am extremely excited to see him on screen again.

Anshuman Malhotra is my cousin. The amazing part about him is that he is a gifted actor. Even when he played the younger Haider, or the lead in Nagarjun, he managed to surprise me. And to achieve so much as a 19 years old boy makes us all proud in the family. I am proud that both of them are doing well and are committed to their craft. The only drawback to have family members in the industry is that our dining room talks are always about films, TV and work, so much that our mothers tell us to shut our mouths.

Bad Company was the only Indian program to air on Zee Cafe. So will we see it coming back with a new season?

What a time to ask this question!! We are under pressure to bring it back, actually. The credit for its popularity goes to our amazing actors, who came in with so much of fan following and made it a big hit. I had a superb time hosting it. I hosted it because we did not have money to bring in professional hosts. But the series turned out beautifully, and as you said, it was the only Indian program to air on Zee Cafe. The credit goes to the actors and their fans. Yes, work on Season 2 is happening.

Also there are rumours of Kaisi Ye Yaariaan coming back.ll

I am not sure if Kaisi Ye Yaariaan will come back. I cannot remake it. But yes, Yaariaan is coming. It is a show which is going to be very interesting. Ky2 was inspired from a Japanese Manga comic and the new series finds its origin somewhere there. So yes, wait for it!!

So will KYY actors find a place in Yaaarian?

Lot of actors who have worked in KY2 are going to be making an appearance in this show and actually they have been so excited and the inputs they have given on the show has really made a wonderful addition to it.

There was a rumour that the show you are doing with Ekta is an official remake of One Tree Hill, the American series?

Yes we are working on a remake of an all time American favourite show. I cannot comment whether it’s for Ekta or someone else. But it needs to be announced by the platform at the right time. I feel extremely lucky as I am getting an opportunity to make a show that I have grown up watching.

On the personal front, are you dating Harshita (Gaur)? You were spotted holidaying together...

Harshita and I were not on a holiday. We were on a 10 days workshop. We are great friends and I know her well. Some people have nothing left to do, and being friends with a girl is pretty normal. We were never dating, and we are extremely

good friends, I have been a Sandhir Fan, so let me just say like all sandbar fans that I am very happy these days (smiles).

What do you look forward to in 2017?

2017 is going to be a superb year for all of us at Lost Boys. We are going to be telling some extremely wonderful stories and really hope we get more opportunities for doing the same.

Wish you luck, Vikas!!