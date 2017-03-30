The character of Shaluk has set a benchmark in my career: Prapti Chatterjee

Actress Prapti Chatterjee has reached another milestone in her career!

The pretty lady has completed a year playing Shaluk, the female lead, in Zee Bangla's Ei Chheleta Bhelbheleta (Magic Moments Motion Pictures). We caught up with the actress to know about her journey as Shaluk, her learning from the character, her co-star, Somraj Maity and more. Excerpts:

Journey so far as Shaluk

Remembering her journey of playing the female lead in the daily, she said, “The serial premiered on March 28, 2016. From that day to now, there have been lots of ups and downs in Shaluk’s life. In the beginning she was docile. She was also a person who could not answer back and would accept everything silently. At her in-laws’ house, she has gone through emotional torture and a bit of physical torture also. After a certain point, her in-laws realize that she might be an uneducated village girl but as a person she was not bad, though her husband has always supported her.”

She continued, “But then the entry of Aishwarya (Nabanita Malakar) in her husband, Abir’s (Somraj) life changes everything. She forcefully marries Abir and since she was educated and presentable, Shaluk’s in-laws accept her as Abir’s wife. When Shaluk realizes that Aishwarya does not love Abir and her main aim was to defeat her, she retaliates. From then onwards, Shaluk learns to stand against injustice and transforms into a strong woman. She also earns education. So, it was nice to play such a character whose life is so eventful.”

Connects with the character Shaluk more now

The pretty lady said that she connects with her character more now. She quipped, “It was a challenge for me to play Shaluk because in terms of mindset and upbringing, we are totally different. Initially, she was bubbly but docile also. She could not answer back people and I am a person who would not take injustice. I am a person who would not step back from saying the things she believes in on the face and I can do anything for the people I love. So, I can connect with her more now than I could have in the beginning.”

Traits to be picked up from Shaluk

When asked about the characteristic traits that she will pick up from Shaluk and apply in her own life, she answered, “Shaluk is a very positive character. She is a person who will try to find out the positive things even from negative situations. So, I would like to pick up this trait from her.”

Equation with male lead, Somraj Maity

Somraj Maity is the male lead of Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta. When quizzed what kind of an equation she shares with her co-star, she shared, “He is a very nice person. We have many common friends. Off screen, we gel well. When we are not shooting, most of the time we spend time by chatting, pulling each other’s leg. We have a very friendly environment on the set.”

Future goals/dreams regarding work

Talking about the roles that she would like to play in future, she said that she has no inhibitions playing a gray shade if it is strong. “I believe no character is good or bad. Acting is acting. You really will have to work hard no matter what role you essay. I do not mind playing a gray shade providing it is a strong role,” she said adding, “Having said so, I would like to mention that this project (Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta) is very close to my heart. Thanks to our writer Leena Gangopadhyay for sketching such a wonderful character like Shaluk. This role has set a benchmark in my career. From here on, I would like to play better and powerful roles in future.”

Good luck for your future endevours, Prapti!

She has earlier worked in soaps like Rajjotok and Chokher Bali.