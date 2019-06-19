There have been times in my acting career when I could afford only bun maska and tea: Sangeeta Kapure

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the beautiful Sangeeta Kapure, who is known for her performances in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Chhoti Bahu. The actress spoke at length about her journey in the entertainment industry. Read on to know more.

How did you get into acting?

Since childhood, I have been fond of acting and dancing. Starting right from my school days to my college days, I have been a part of every possible dance and theatre competition. I have not only been a part of them but also won many. Acting has been my first and last dream. It was the reason I came to Mumbai. Somewhere between 1998 and 2000, I recall auditioning for the show Boogie Woogie, which aired on Sony TV. That was my first attempt in this field. My first film as a child artist was Maa Kasam, which starred Mithun Chakravarty Ji and was directed by Mr. Ashok Gaikwad.

What projects have you worked in?

After debuting in the acting field with Maa Kasam, I went to Hyderabad and did a number of Telugu and Kannada films. I received a great response from the audience. Unfortunately, my family was not very happy and wanted me to do Marathi and Hindi movies. Keeping that in mind, I came back to Mumbai. The first show I did after that was Om Namo Narayana, produced by Mr. Dhiraj Kumar, where I played the lead. It was aired on Sahara Channel and had good ratings. That is where my television career began. I have done many more television shows and played different versatile characters in shows like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Mahadev, Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Tere Liye, Sarvagun Sampanna, Qubool Hai, and Choti Bahu, to name a few.

How easy is it for actors to survive in a city like Mumbai?

It is extremely difficult to survive in a big city like Mumbai, especially when you want to become a famous actor. Once established, your lifestyle becomes extraordinary, but along with it comes struggle. Even for me, it was very hard initially, but if there is one thing that has helped me stay in this field till now, is family support and the passion to become something in life. There was a spark in me that kept me going, and I made sure that I never let that spark die. There have been times in my acting career when I could only afford bun maska and tea for all 3 meals: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Talking about struggle, I recall an instance. There was a time when I was not this established and could only afford a little. My mother and I shared food from 1 plate. What affected me most was that my mother used to not eat much herself and made sure I ate well. She did this so that till the next meal, my stomach was filled and I could work properly. Sure, it was difficult but not impossible. The struggles and hard times fueled passion, and I gave my 100% to work and to be where I am.

Are actors paid well?

It really depends on the person or the artist. A lot depends on the way you behave with the producers, co-actors, etc., but mainly it is the quality of work. What I have come to realize, in my years of being in the industry, is that actors are paid well enough that they can fulfill their basic needs. It is a different thing that most of them prefer lavish lifestyles, but again, that is a personal choice. The pay, however, differs from person to person and actor to actor.

Her journey is commendable. More power to you, Sangeeta!