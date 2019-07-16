"My inspiration to become an author are my parents" says Paritosh Tripathi

MUMBAI: A mutilated actor and our very own TRP Mama Paritosh Tripathi . We all know how magnificent host he is, his one liners, poems makes us roll out of our chair laughing . This brilliant personality is once again all set to surprise his audience. All his poem are brought together in a book titled 'Mann Patang Dil Dor' which the most surprising thing the book will be available on stalls from 31st of July, but in pre booking it has already reached to No 1 seller on Amazon .



"I belong from a family, those having a flare of literature. My parents were literature teacher. As, I was always influenced by them. I also graduated in Hindi literature. From the beginning I had a love towards writing. And to showcase this love I got the stage of Super Dancer. Where am essaying a character of TRP Mama who flirts with Shilpa Shetty.

He is an amusing personality, who is always trying to impress all the three judge's with his One liner poems and joke's. And, finally am going to present the book. which is penned by me. Name of the book is "Mann patang dil dor". I would love to thank my co Stars and judge's those were through out with me in this venture. And helped me in getting this book published. One More interesting thing, I will like to Share that's it's Just a beginning and one more book is in pipeline. All I can say “Yeah kitaab nahi hai, Panno pe dil rakha hai” quoted by Paritosh Tripathi