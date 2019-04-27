Naagin 3: This is how Bela realizes that she is a Naagin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive news and spoilers from TV’s popular show Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms).

We have already updated readers about the show taking a leap of mostly 24 years. The lead characters Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Mahir (Pearl V Puri) will be killed by Tamsi (daughter of Vishakha and Hukum) and then reincarnate.

We also revealed the looks of Bela and Mahir, who will be called as Shravani and Mihir respectively, after their rebirth

(Read hereCheck out Bela and Mahir’s new looks in Colors’ Naagin 3).

Soon, with the show progressing, Shravani and Mihir will come face-to-face. Mihir’s car is punctured, and Shravani helps in fixing it as she owns a garage.

Moreover, Shravani gradually starts sensing some mysteries about herself. One night, her skin starts peeling off, leaving her amazed. She is also shocked when some snakes gather around her.

Meanwhile, Mihir happens to visit the haveli and see Bela’s painting. But his friends barge in and take him out of the place.

Will Shravani and Mihir realize their connection from the past?

(Also ReadColors’ Naagin 3 to wrap up on 26 May?)  

