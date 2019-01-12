Oh no! Aliya plans to tell the truth to King in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 01:26 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is filled with drama, as Abhi has come to know the truth about King and Pragya's marital relationship.

In the upcoming episode, Aliya has finally learned the truth behind King and Pragya’s relationship. She knows that they are not married and that they are faking their relation for Kaira’s sake.

Aliya doesn’t want Pragya and Kaira to come in Abhi’s life and house again.

Thus, she plans to make herself and Tanu stay at the Mehra house.

Aliya tells King the truth about Abhi and Pragya and tries to brainwash his mind against them.


It will be interesting to see if Tanu and Aliya are successful in their plan. Or will we see Pragya and Abhi’s reunion?
Tags >

Add new comment

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Hrithik Roshan
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here