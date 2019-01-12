Oh no! Aliya plans to tell the truth to King in Kumkum Bhagya

The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is filled with drama, as Abhi has come to know the truth about King and Pragya's marital relationship.In the upcoming episode, Aliya has finally learned the truth behind King and Pragya’s relationship. She knows that they are not married and that they are faking their relation for Kaira’s sake.Aliya doesn’t want Pragya and Kaira to come in Abhi’s life and house again.Thus, she plans to make herself and Tanu stay at the Mehra house.Aliya tells King the truth about Abhi and Pragya and tries to brainwash his mind against them.

It will be interesting to see if Tanu and Aliya are successful in their plan. Or will we see Pragya and Abhi’s reunion?