Babble finally proposes Ichha in Ichhapyaari Naagin

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 06:36 PM

Sony SAB’s Ichhapyaari Naagin has seen a lot of emotional turmoil in the family in the recent episodes, but now, it’s time for a romantic twist. All this while Babble and Ichha were hiding their feelings from each other. In the upcoming episode, Babble will be seen proposing to Ichha and expressing his real feelings.

Babble and Ichha’s love story was going through a rough patch since the beginning. After all their efforts to be away from each other, they were still unable to keep their romantic feelings in control. Slowly and steadily their love story started blooming. With rapidly growing attraction for Ichha, Babble gifts her a beautiful dress. Stunned by this behavior, Ichha accepts the dress still in doubt. When Ichha wears the dress, Babble is mesmerized by her new look. Babble decides to go a step ahead with his feelings.

To act on his plan, the same day, Babble comes in with band baja in a very unique style. He goes down on his knees and proposes Ichha, asking her to marry him in front of his entire family. The entire Prataap family is surprised but excited with his decision.

Will Ichha agree to marry him or will she deny his proposal?

Commenting on this proposal, Mishkat Verma said, “Babble had feelings for Ichha since the beginning but their love story never went ahead. After all the marriage drama that Babble dealt with Amrita, he decided to follow his heart. His attraction towards Ichha was increasing and he decided it was the right time to propose her for marriage.”

Catch the fun in the show.

