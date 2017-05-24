Here's your chance to participate in Dance + Season 3!

Star Plus and Remo Dsouza brings to the audience third season of their popular dance reality show Dance +. After having two successful seasons and having witnessed some spectacular talents handpicked from India, the god of Dance Remo is all set to unveil the talent on national platform yet again. The Super judge on the show will be accompanied by three mentors on board who will lead their respective team namely, Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande. This season of Dance + will be more challenging than ever.



The dance reality show Dance + changed the format of dancing in India by presenting the purest form of dance with unique styles in Singles, Duo’s & Group formats. We at Dance + are looking for someone who is born to dance, be it an individual performer, a couple or a group. Anyone who can move with music and create its own dancing move is welcome to try out for the auditions that are happening in Mumbai on 27th May 2017

. We want to give India its next dancing sensation and are looking for that ‘+’ factor in our contestants.



Known to create magic with every project that he undertakes, Remo D’ Souza says, “After successful two years, we are back and are looking for the next dancing sensation. Anyone who believes that their dancing style is unique and can make the entire country dance to their moves can be the next dance icon. We have a lot of superlative talent hidden in this country capable of taking on the world dance stage by storm. This year we are expecting the talent to take dance to the next level in India. A very big surprise awaits for the winner of this season”



Auditions are open for everyone above the age group of 16.



The audition of the show will be held on:



Date & Time: 27th May 2017



Venue: Ryan International School, Vastu Park, Near Evershine Nagar, Off Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai – 400064