Hot Downloads

Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
24 May 2017 08:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dress to kill: TV actors' COOL summer looks!
Dress to kill: TV actors' COOL summer looks! | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Crazy Couple!

Crazy Couple!

more pics Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > releases
Releases

Here's your chance to participate in Dance + Season 3!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017 04:11 PM

Star Plus and Remo Dsouza brings to the audience third season of their popular dance reality show Dance +. After having two successful seasons and having witnessed some spectacular talents handpicked from India, the god of Dance Remo is all set to unveil the talent on national platform yet again. The Super judge on the show will be accompanied by three mentors on board who will lead their respective team namely, Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande. This season of Dance + will be more challenging than ever.

The dance reality show Dance + changed the format of dancing in India by presenting the purest form of dance with unique styles in Singles, Duo’s & Group formats. We at Dance + are looking for someone who is born to dance, be it an individual performer, a couple or a group. Anyone who can move with music and create its own dancing move is welcome to try out for the auditions that are happening in Mumbai on 27th May 2017

. We want to give India its next dancing sensation and are looking for that ‘+’ factor in our contestants.

Known to create magic with every project that he undertakes, Remo D’ Souza says, “After successful two years, we are back and are looking for the next dancing sensation. Anyone who believes that their dancing style is unique and can make the entire country dance to their moves can be the next dance icon. We have a lot of superlative talent hidden in this country capable of taking on the world dance stage by storm. This year we are expecting the talent to take dance to the next level in India. A very big surprise awaits for the winner of this season”

Auditions are open for everyone above the age group of 16.

The audition of the show will be held on:

Date & Time: 27th May 2017

Venue:  Ryan International School, Vastu Park, Near Evershine Nagar, Off Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai – 400064

Tags > Star Plus, Remo Dsouza, Dance +, Punit J Pathak, Shakti Moha, Dharmesh Yelande, auditions,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top