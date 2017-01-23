Hot Downloads

Housemates to do self-evaluation; Manu gets a secret task

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 04:49 PM

With Bigg Boss finale approaching, the competition is getting tougher with each passing day.

On day 99, Bigg Boss asks Manveer, Lopa, Rohan and Bani to gather in the finale room which is adjoining the garden area.

Inside, they are made to sit in front of a TV screen flashing Grand Finale on it and are asked to evaluate their performance on the show. Basis all their pros and cons, they have to draw a conclusion as to who will stay in the grand finale and who will get evicted and in what order.

After they decide on the order, contestants have to leave the finale room in that particular order once the signature tune of the show rings.

Manu, on the other hand, is called in the confession room by Bigg Boss and asked to guess the sequence that the other 4 contestants will decide upon.

Bigg Boss also informs that for Manu, this task is a secret task to increase the prize money to 50 lakhs from the current 43 lakhs.

If Manu’s estimation is current, a certain amount will get added to the prize money

Don’t miss watching Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30 pm on COLORS.

