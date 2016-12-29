Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha and Leena Jumani to ring in the New Year together in Thailand

The Indian television space is all about reel and real life relationships that are often sharply contrasting. Vile and vicious vamps who scheme and plot against the demure leading lady are often found partying together off-screen. Such is the case with Sriti Jha and Leena Jumani who play Pragya and Tanu in Zee TV's most popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya. The latest on them is that the duo is planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve together, away from the rigmarole of daily shoots, out of the country. At loggerheads on screen, the two fun-loving actresses are sisters off-screen and are off on a vacation to Thailand to welcome 2017. Joining them is none other than Arjit Taneja who earlier played the role of Purab along with other friends.

With Pragya and Tanu not available on the sets, the cast and crew of India’s top-rated fiction show Kumkum Bhagya has decided to take a well-deserved 4 day break. While Sriti Jha, Leena Jumani and Arjit Taneja are off to Thailand, the show’s leading man Shabbir Ahluwalia will bring in the New Year with his family.

A source from the set shares, “We have kept a bank of episodes ready for the New Year’s week so that everyone is able to welcome 2017 with their loved ones. Usually, we have one or 2 days off but for the first time, the entire team including cast and crew are on leave for 4 days.” Kudos to the team of Kumkum Bhagya for having planned their lives smartly and earned their break!

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will decide to attend Abhi and Tanu’s sangeet but on her way, she will get kidnapped! Pragya, with Purab’s help, will be able to get out from the location and will reach the sangeet. But the sangeet will turn out to be the biggest shocker for Purab and Pragya as they will be accused of having a relationship. Someone will use the photos of Purab saving her to show that they were getting physically close. Will Abhi trust Tanu or Pragya?

