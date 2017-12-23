Make way for Kanhaiya – a ‘bawarchi’ who will not just get family together on table but for LIFE

Mumbai, December 22, 2017: We all are seekers in life, some seek love, some stability and some seek solutions to fix daily family problems. Imagine, if we all find that one person to help us with everything that we seek, it will be a blessing in disguise, or actually the almighty’s blessing. But do such people exist? Maybe, they do.

If someone really needs a fixer at the moment, it is the Chowdhury family that consists of a Grandfather Janki Prasad Chowdhury (Dada) and his Granddaughter Dali who lost her parents at a very young age to a car accident and has grown up to be a pampered, spoilt and short tempered which has become a sore point for her Grandfather. The need of the hour is to find a fixer, who can bring back Dali back to her roots with values & humility.

Starting 1st Jan, Star Bharat, through its philosophy of bringing the entire family together ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’, a show that is sure to instill a sense of closeness. The lead Kanhaiya, also the ‘fixer’ is a multi-facted bawarchi hired to bring to end of woes of the Chowdhury family. Kanhaiya is here to make sure he bridges the gap between Dada and Dali not just on the dinner table but also in their lives. While he is great at whipping up a delicious meal, he also sprinkles joy in one’s life. The show is inspired by the storyline of the blockbuster Bengali show ‘Bhojo Gobindo’. Tollywood’s popular Director Snehashish Chakraborty has directed the show in Hindi for Star Bharat.

Star Bharat Spokesperson said, “We are excited about ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’ as we want our audiences to start the new year with a lot of fun & entertainment. The show will highlight the importance of family values, something we tend to forget or ignore in our fast paced modern lives.”

The show will star Vishal Vashishta in the role of Kanhaiya and will mark the Hindi Television debut of the popular Bengali actress Sweta Bhattacharya as the spoilt Dali. Celebrated and veteran Bengali Film TV actor Deepankar De will essay the role of Janki Prasad Chowdhury (Dada). He plays Dada in the original Bengali show too. Rupanjana Mitra as Sandhya also plays a pivotal role in the show.

Get set to welcome Kanhaiya to our homes starting January 1, 2018, Monday to Saturday at 09.30 p.m. only on Star Bharat