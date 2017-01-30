Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > releases
Releases

Sooraj Barjatya unveils his new show ‘Piyaa Albela’ on Zee TV

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2017 06:48 PM

Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd’s Sooraj Barjatiya announces his latest family drama on Zee TV in Mumbai today. Known for his grandeur and opulence in storytelling with an emphasis on family values and traditions, his next production is a modern day take on Vishwamitra and Meneka’s love story. The renowned producer unveiled his new show ‘Piyaa Albela’ with the teaser promo. The beauty of the ancient myth presented in a contemporary setting lies in its wonderful relevance to the modern world. Present at the announcement was Zee TV Deputy Business Head, Deepak Rajayadhyaksha.

The 40 seconds arresting teaser creates intrigue and generates curiosity among the audiences without giving too much of a hint about the love saga. Speaking on the show that will soon premiere on Zee TV, Sooraj Barjatiya adds, “I am delighted to announce that my long awaited project, Piyaa Albela will premiere on ZEE TV. It is a project which is very close to my heart as I have been working on it for the last 8 years to develop it for a TV show. Persistence and belief in the story has made it a reality today. Retelling an ancient story in a modern context adds richness to the human drama across the ages.”

Watch out for the first promo of the show that will be aired on Zee TV on 6th February.

Tags > Sooraj Barjatya, Piyaa Albela, Zee TV, new show, love story, Rajshri Productions,

