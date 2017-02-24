Zee TV’s Jamai Raja wraps up after successful run of 700 episodes!

Zee TV’s popular primetime drama Jamai Raja took the nation by storm with its clutter-breaking concept of a Jamai Sid Khurana (played by Ravi Dubey) on a mission to fix the estranged relationship between his wife Roshni (played by Nia Sharma) and mother-in-law Durga Devi aka DD, a fiercely independent, tough-as-nails, businesswoman (played by Achint Kaur).

The show firmly fixed the spotlight on its male protagonist in an otherwise female-oriented domain and in a short span of time, Sid Khurana emerged as the ideal son-in-law that every girl’s mother wanted to have. Produced by Grazing Goats and Sagar Pictures, the show with an intriguing plot and well-defined characters played convincingly by talented actors like Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Achint Kaur, Mouli Ganguly, Apara Mehta and Shiny Doshi has entertained audiences across its three seasons over 2 years and 6 months and will now end on 3rd March with its 700th episode!

Actor Ravi Dubey who played the role of Sid and then the role of his own son Satya post the leap, impressed audiences with his effortless and captivating performance. He slipped into myriad avatars in the course of the show and established himself not just as an exceptional actor but also as a master of disguise, donning over 20 different looks.

On the successful culmination of the show, the actor shared, “We have had a very honourable, successful run and I never even imagined that we would complete the milestone of 700 episodes when we began working on the show. I am very proud to be associated with the show. Some spaces have evolutionary energies and whoever associates with it grows. Jamai Raja was one such space. It’s been a game changer in every respect for me and I have improved as an actor doing this show. Jamai Raja has been a clutter breaker and has definitely set the trend of a show that breaks stereotypes for the future. I am really thankful to ZeeTV and my producers for giving me this terrific opportunity to explore myself as a performer. I will truly miss working with the fabulous team of the show.”

The show was a consistent slot leader in the industry and kept its viewers hooked with a gripping storyline and the end will also see a most unexpected development in the lives of Satya and Mahi. So will the devious Kareena (Shagun Ajmani) be successful in parting Satya and Mahi or will the latter be able to oust her from their lives forever?