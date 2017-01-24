5 reasons why we loved Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao

Mythological shows hold a certain appeal that bind the young and old alike. From the nugget of history to the grandness of the sets, there's just so much to love about such shows. Perhaps that's why Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao is already a hit with us...we tell you why we loved the drama so much. Read on:

The feel:

It might be easy to put up a set that depicts the era gone by, but it's rather tough to authentically bring out the feel of the place. But that's not an issue with this series as the feel is real, believable, and truly royal. Isn't that what great mytho shows are all about, eh?

The costumes:

From the gorgeous naths to the typical Maharashtrian green chooda to the stunningly draped navvaris, there's just so much to love about the costumes. It's the authentic touches that make the story seem even relatable. It adds to the story without taking away from the crux. It's not an overbearing, overly manufactured prop show, but a genuine version of the epic past.

The acting:

From Manish Wadhwa as Balaji Vishwanath to Anuja Sathe as his wife Radhabai to Pallavi Joshi as Tarabai, the acting talent is explosive. There are dual shades of women too. If Radhabai is a coy, homely woman who can go to any length to guard her precious mangalsutra, Tarabai is brave, valiant, and knows how to groom her son into the next Maha king.

The plot:

It's already quite an interesting plot, setting the pace for the many adventures to follow. In fact, it's already told us quite a bit about the characters. Even though Radhabai is supposed to be the quintessential quiet woman, she attacks one of the Mughal attendants with her hair pin. Her husband Balaji might be a pen-holding Pandit, but he can attack the oppositions with swords when required. Bajirao already has his foundation, which is strong and valiant.

The story:

It's the story that will make every Indian proud. Because one ruler overthrew the Mughals with his sheer power, bravery, and faith in himself. We can't wait to see what's in store for us viewers as his life unfolds in front of us. How will he take on the mighty Mughals? How will he shape India? How will he unite his forces? What's his equation with Kashibai and Mastani going to be?

