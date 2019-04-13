Ruhi to be arrested in bomb blast conspiracy in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama as Ruhi and Karan’s relationship is getting better, while Alia and Rohan’s relationship has gone sour. On the other hand, Ruhi will be soon arrested which will be a big tension for Raman and Rohan.

Raman and the Bhalla family are already dealing with the trouble in factory, and Sahil has planned poison trap.

In the upcoming episode, Ruhi will be landing herself in a big trouble as her friend Seema is trapping her in a big conspiracy.

Ruhi will take Seema’s bag and keep it with her, and when she will hand it over to Seema, a big dhamaka will happen.

Seema and Sahil’s plan will be to destroy the Bhalla family completely.

Ruhi will be arrested in a bomb blast case and will be tagged a terrorist.

It will be interesting to see how Raman and family save Ruhi from this problem and if they will be able to prove her innocence.