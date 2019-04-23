Will Ek Brahm Sarvagun Sampanna succeed in winning audience hearts?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show titled Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna has viewers extremely intrigued about its concept. The promos had generated a lot of curiosity, and the audience could not wait for it to launch. The storyline is bizarre yet interesting. It is about a pretentious daughter-in-law plotting against her family members.



After playing the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma in Ishqbaaaz, Shrenu Parikh is back as a wicked bahu in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna as Jahnavi Mittal. The role is villainous and different.

Naamkarann star Zain Imam is also a part of the project. He plays the part of a retired army personnel.



Actress Tina Philip, who is best known for her character Aastha in Star Plus' show Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee opposite Kanwar Dhillon, plays Shrenu's sister.

Will the show manage to make a place in viewer’s hearts?



To get our answers, we got in touch our in-house tarot card readers, brother–sister duo Shreyans Vimal Bhojak and Divya Chintan Dave, and here what they predict.



The show has the Knight of Pentacles card. It is fully committed to the goal. Our advice to the makers is to ensure that your task is completed efficiently. Everyone is absolutely loyal and is giving their best shot. Hard work will definitely take it a long way. It will be slow in catching the interest of the audiences.



Shrenu Parikh has the Four of Swords card, which means she will do her best to achieve success. But there might be a sort of pause or a break, possibly due to health issues. She should take good care of her health at this moment.



Zain Imam has the Page of Swords card. This indicates that he is very eager to execute an idea that he has or has been working on. He is quite passionate about it and eager to display his skills and progress to others. It is time to open up , communicate, and share your ideas.



Tina Philip has The Sun card, which represents a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and clarity of ideas. This is all about abundance, radiance, and success. She will be a source of inspiration to others, and there is much joy and happiness coming her way.



