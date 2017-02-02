20 Years of CID: Its 'impact'

‘Stupendous’ has been the effort of Indian television’s long-running cop based show, CID, produced by Fireworks Productions on Sony Entertainment Television.

The series has been there, seen all the highs, massive fan following, great popularity and has given the TV viewing audience household names in the popular officers of the CID.

Generations have literally grown watching these idols on screen!! That’s the kind of impact that CID as a show has been creating for years and years now!!

The series which kick-started way back in the 1990’s has gotten into its 20th year of run, and this achievement in itself creates a euphoria!! In simple words, an achievement which simply cannot be replicated in television history so very easily!!

Yes, it’s a proud moment for the entire team of CID as they get into the 20th year run. However, the greatly heralded series has in its last few months gone through its own share of ‘downs’ with rumours looming large on the future of the show.

However, even amidst all the apparent controversies related to a probable closure, to a producer shift or a completely revamped strategy, CID has held its ground and even today, comes up with good ratings (considering the fact that CID has not been getting the required eyeballs through promotions in the last few months).

Certainly, ‘Old’ is always ‘Gold’, and CID has proven it time and again!!

So what are the factors that work in its favour?

Well, the cops of the drama, ably headed by ACP Pradhyumn and his much-heralded team are literally our ‘desi’ heroes!! They look good and impactful in whatever they do, whether it be delivering the punchiest of dialogues, or smashing the baddies with their power-packed fists, or going about their investigations with all the vigour and understanding. Of course, the thriller caters to all age groups, and this has been the biggest plus point. And as we said earlier, kids have grown up watching the show, and thus the loyalties are here to stay!!

Also, the phenomenon of the good overpowering the bad at the end of every episode or story seems really meaningful for the TV viewing audience.

That’s accepted!! But why a sudden dip in the perceptions of the people making the show? Have the TV buffs had enough of CID?

Well, irrespective of whether CID continues to be blessed with great marketing and promotional campaigns or not, the factor that works in favour of it is that it still has an audience that wants to see more of it!!

The case of CID at present, might be of one ‘talented’ kid who got all the limelight as he grew up which helped him to nurture and grow. But with time and with all the evolvement, the now grown-up kid is now being given all that it takes to carry forward the legacy on his own!

So how’s the mood within the team right now?

Well, with what we have heard, the team of CID has happily accepted the fact that they are well and truly into the 20th year, and with new energy levels and enthusiasm, continue to put in their 100 percent to work!! The comeback of the acclaimed writer Sriram Raghavan into the team (he was the one who set up CID with his brilliant writing) speaks volumes of what the show is looking at in the near future.

For all those who even today love CID, it’s a moment to celebrate and cherish!!

We buzzed Producer B.P. Singh on the remarkable achievement, and he simply had to say, “Getting into 20th year is a remarkable achievement. We are thankful for all the support.”

Shivaji Satam, the man who has been there as a pillar from day one enacting the role of ACP Pradhyuman said, “Yes, it is a team effort, and we are very happy about CID entering its 20th year. The best part is that we are not tired and we look forward to more of it. I am a very happy man, been with CID from its day one. You can say I am a proud man too.”

Reacting to the recent downs that CID has had, Shivaji said, “As actors, it is not our job to look at how the show is being positioned or promoted. We need to put in our efforts with all honesty and sincerity. Ups and downs are a cycle, and only when you go down, you will cimb up. All other things become insignificant before the happiness that we are still there. We are still slugging it out and all is good.”

On the ambience on the sets, Shivaji exclaimed, “We greet each other with big smiles. We sent out personal videos to viewers on social networking congratulating and thanking them for the achievement. We have been celebrating the moment in our way. We love shooting for CID, we love each other a lot. Bacha bada hoga, girega, uthega... All is part and parcel.”

We also buzzed Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television to know about the channel’s thoughts on this achievement and future course of action, but received no reply.

As Satam rightly put, it’s an immense achievement!! And we wish CID and the entire team a great era ahead...