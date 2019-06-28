News

22 Yards' set for Kazakhstan release, Barun excited

MUMBAI: After getting released in Russia, Barun Sobti-starrer independent film "22 Yards", directed by Mitali Ghoshal, is set to release in Kazakhstan.

"22 Yards" circles around the story of a sports manager who loses his credibility and career. The manager, played by Sobti, has to revive his career by convincing a new and upcoming young player, essayed by Amartya Ray. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Panchi Bora and Chaiti Ghoshal.

Barun said in a statement: "It's really amazing to know that the film has been doing so well in Russia. It has been 3 weeks since its release and it's rare or almost never that a smaller independent film like ours releases so widely in a country like Russia. It's a big market for big ticket films. However, the fact that a modest film like ours has done exceptional business is extremely rewarding.

"I'm glad the film has got this new lease and is getting a new way to travel internationally and achieve such feats. And post the success in Russia, we are soon headed to Kazakhstan."

Mitali said: "Films are made for the audience, so the love wherever it is, makes the whole team happy. I would really like to thank our distributor in Russia. He distributed the film very positively."

Tags > 22 Yards, Barun Sobti, Kazakhstan, Amartya Ray, Rajit Kapur, Panchi Bora, Chaiti Ghoshal, TellyChakkar,

