24 Frames’ next on Star Plus to get an afternoon slot; Anant Joshi roped in

Theatre artist and actor Anant Joshi who was earlier seen as a ghost in Life OK’s Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost has bagged a prized role in Producer duo Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s adaptation of the popular Turkish drama, Fatmagul for Star Plus.

Fatmagul, as we know will revolve around a girl who will be a rape survivor, and how her life will change as an aftermath of it.

As we know, the pilot of the show was shot with Kunal Karan Kapoor, Shrenu Parikh and Rajveer Singh in lead roles. However, only Rajveer is presently part of the series.

As per a credible source, “Anant will play a very strong character, and his role will be important in the story telling.”

As reported by media, Razia Sultan fame Pankhuri Awasthy will play the traumatized lead girl who will be raped.

Well, talking about the launch date and time slot, this yet untitled show coming from 24 Frames will be the third show to represent the afternoon band to be launched on Star Plus in the month of March.

As per a credible source, “The shoot of the show has already been underway in Dharmashala. The team will soon start their shoot schedule in Mumbai.”

For the uninitiated, Star Plus will once again revive their afternoon band with new programming strategies. Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will spearhead the afternoon band for Star Plus along with SOL and Shoonya Square’s Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi.

We buzzed Producers Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We also reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get any reply.

Are you excited to watch this show? Drop your comments here.