With every passing day, we can see some or the other drama unfolding inside Bigg Boss’ house. In this season of the controversial reality show, the contestants have turned everything upside down. The housemates left even the host of the show Salman Khan miffed with their behaviour. Last week, Zubair Khan was eliminated from the show and Priyank Sharma had to be shown the exit door after he pushed Akash Dadlani.

This week the contestants to be in the line of fire are the Bihari blonde Jyoti Kumari, The Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhry and the self proclaimed female Tantrik Sshivani Durga.

Jyoti Kumari is very well known for her blonde statements and stupid comments about anything and everything. On the other hand Sapna is among those commoners who have displayed some amount of understanding and a straight head. Chaudhryy has surely seen a lot in life and everything has taught her a lot in order to keep a sane judging mind in whatever she says or does, a facet which is not liked by some of the BB mansion inmates. Sshivani Durga is a person who too is pretty sane and she is barely seen being part of unnecessary fights and mindless squabbles with the BB house inmates. While Jyoti and Sapna are two contestants likely to provide fodder for the voyeuristic viewers; Sshivani is barely seen as a 'GOOD' contender for such fun.

While Jyoti during the premier stated point blank in front of Varun, she will play a character opposite the former in his next films ( Whatt??!), Sapna is known to fight Arshi and her evil intentions quite literally. Whereas Sshivani, with her dreadlocks and simpleton behaviour, who doesn't like being parties to hollerings and squeamish squabbles seems to be too sensible to be deserving to stay, isn't it?

Earlier, we had seen fake Tantric Babas like Swami Om, who did all sorts of atrocities in the house and continues to do, however, he did manage to have long innings in the Bigg Boss home because he was providing all that the audience lust for in oodles. The audiences love to see a pastiche of dirty fights, mindless altercation and abuses being hurled left right and centre. This is the poison food for our audience's senses, clearly the audience is up for mediocrity. Sshivani Om on the other hand is well educated, wants to showcase the real Sadhu cult and what they stand for. Therefore, given a choice between the two, who do you think is more deserving to stay? Obviously someone, who runs around the house and hurls expletives all the time and does all sorts of obnoxious activities under the garb of fake 'BABAism.' Reason: Well, something of that sort is fun to watch, what's more? the TRPs are set soaring!

Coming back to this season, rather this week's elimination guessing game, Sapna Chaudhry has the support of a lot of Haryanvi fans, who want to see her on screen. The votes pouring in for her are humongous. She fights with all her might and mouth but mind you, she is not your regular motor mouth. If she is being slapped on the face, she will punch you on the gut! Way to go gurrl! Waaaayyyyy to go!!

Jyoti Kumari picks fights with everyone, not to forget Sapna too, when the latter asked her to behave her age! Not to forget, Jyoti was earlier caught seeking some adoloscent pleasantries, by blowing some puffs into the air! suddenly it sent the moral police of our part of the world in a tizzy! That's what keeps us going right? Anyway, Jyoti is dumb as is evident from her replies. She barely displays any style or panache and what's more, she is also playing the matchmaker between a not so straight Vikas Gupta and the very quiet and attractive Lucinda. OMG!

Needless to say that her sluggish and stolid behaviour is enough to conjure up a storm of exasperation amongst the Bigg Boss 11 contestants (We get to see glimpses of it time and again though). She does deserve to stay for some more time, doesn't she?

The war of words between Sapna Chaudhary and Benfasha, the very makeshift change of attitude in Jyoti and its revival yet again with the arrival of the Padosis, all of it seem to be a good continuity feature. So surely Sapna and Jyoti are more deserving to stay.

The format of the show is such that until things explode, it doesn't do much to satiate the senses, does it? Things can't afford to remain calm and placated as Sshivani Durga where is the EXPLOSION?! If things are THANDA with you, do you deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house? We mean what on earth are you trying to prove?

This is the Bigg Boss house, you should resort to some Jaadu Tona, burst into some random Taandav dance, that could have done much better for you! Why are you even bothered about what is right and what is wrong? Have you forgotten, fair is foul and foul is fair? This is the Bigg Boss house and you better keep that in mind! Who even wants to clear out any misconceptions about what transpired with a fake BABA ji in the past? That was a different Bigg Boss season and this is a different Bigg Boss season! Strut your stuff, do your thing, make some noise!

Alas! all of that is not happening.

Audiences, have you guessed the elimination already?

