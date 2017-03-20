5 most Dabangg women of Indian television!

Starting Monday, 20th March, &TV is all set to launch its upcoming show Agnifera starring Ankit Gera, Yukti Kapoor and Simran Kaur. The promos of the show look extremely promising with 2 completely Dabangg women who have set their eyes on marrying the same guy.

While Yukti sheds her girl next door image to play the firebrand Ragini, debutant Simran will be seen as the lawyer Shrishti. Ragini is a bold and fearless girl who is full of swag. She belongs to an influential family with a criminal background. She believes in using bandook ki goli to convince people and get her work done. On the other hand, Shrishti is a righteous girl who is in the final year of studying law. She is level-headed while making decisions but will always stand up for what she believes in. While both the girls are as different as chalk and cheese, they are both Dabangg in their own ways.

As the audience gets ready to welcome Ragini and Shrishti, let’s take a walk down memory lane and recall some of the most Dabangg female characters who have set our television screens on fire with their attitude and swag.

Sandhya from the show Diya Aur Baati Hum

The hit show saw Deepika Singh play the role of Sandhya Singh, a daughter-in-law who broke all the norms and chased her dreams of becoming an IPS officer. Ably supported by her husband Suraj, she fought against not only the bad guys but also the society that always pulled her down. Her undeterred attitude makes her one of the most Dabang bahus of all time

Bindiya from Begusarai

Shweta Tiwari made us fall in love with her in Kasauti Zindagii Kay as Prerna was the ideal daughter and lover. But as Bindiya on &TV’s Begusarai she took the word ‘vamp’ to altogether different level. She was fiery, sexy, and authoritative and could go to any extent to get what she desired. With an agenda to seek revenge for her murdered husband, Bindiya was unapologetically vicious and daring

Durga Thakur from the show Ek Haseena Thi

Sanjeeda Sheikh’s portrayal of the revenge seeker Durga Thakur was a complete departure from her other roles. One who will go to any length to unearth the truth, Durga fought against all odds to ensure justice was served. Right from her attitude to her dialogues, everything about Durga was Dabang.

Phulwa Singh from the show Phulwa

The story of a fiery dacoit with a heart, Phulwa played by Sargun Mehta was a pleasant breakaway from the regular female protagonists on screen. Her impressive portrayal of the character and ability to stand up against men inspired a lot of young girls to be fearless

Pratigya from the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya

Pooja Gor portrayed the strong character of Pratigya, a woman who went to any length to fight for her right. Standing by her morals and principles, she braved the frontiers of conformity around her. From an ambitious student to a married woman, she never let go of her values and didn’t think twice to change the societal circumstances to bring a positive change. Pratigya grabbed all the required eyeballs when the show was on air.