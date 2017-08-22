5 secrets that make Akanksha and Uzair’s bonding special

Akanksha Puri and Uzair Basar will be seen captivating the audience with their mesmerising performance in the first episode of Contiloe's Vighnaharta Ganesh starting tonight at 8.00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. But even before the special narrative of Vighnaharta Ganesh hits the small screen, we bring forth ‘behind the scenes secrets’ of the two actors that make their bonding special.

Foodie friends: Akanksha and Uzair love to share their food and they always have lunch together. Both the actors are foodies and sometimes even explore different city spots to try different cuisines. Over a period of time, both Akanksha and Uzair have developed a huge liking for modaks and laddoos and it is now a regular delicacy in their meal.

Selfie partners: Akanksha, who will be seen wearing ethnic costumes and distinct jewellery to authentically play Parvati in the show, always clicks selfies with Uzair. Uzair and Akanksha are known as selfie partners on the sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh and are always busy capturing moments between and post the shoot sequences.

Sharing the homework: While Uzair and Akanksha are totally focused on giving their best to get into the skin of their respective characters and help each other during shots, Akanksha also ensures that Uzair does not miss out on his studies. During breaks, she helps him to complete his school homework.

Play time: Akanksha and Uzair also engage in a lot of fun activities on set. They play different games such as digital ludo, racing cars, out of all the games snakes and ladder is their favourite. Interestingly, Akanksha is equally passionate about games and loves to act Uzair’s age to make him happy. Playing such games on the set is a routine for the adorable duo.

Script reading partners: They both ensure that they read the scripts together and Uzair also offers acting tips to Akanksha. In fact, they practice their scenes and guide each other before going on floor on a regular basis. Both Akanksha and Uzair believe, helping each other will enable them to give the best shots.