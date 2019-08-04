5 series to binge-watch with your buddies this Friendship Day!

Friendship's Day is here and its time to put a hold to your busy schedule and spend time with your buddies. Friends who you've known since you were in your nappies or probably friends you met recently but cannot possibly live without. Or maybe the friends you absolutely adore but don't say it more often, and maybe you don't need to because they get you! So regardless of what type of friend you plan to spend friendships day with, here is a list of shows that defines every type of friendship that there is! So cuddle up with your buddy and tell them how much you adore them as you binge-watch all day with some munchies by your side!

College Romance

College Romance is a story of three BFF's: Karan, Trippy, and Naira; who fall in love and their ridiculous romantic stories take off. But the highlight of the show is the chemistry that the three best friends share with each other and will remind you of the best times that you had with your best buddies! Starring Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna among others, this original web series from TVF’s The Timeliner’s is one not to miss.

Stranger Things

Netflix' Stranger Things has an unusual quality that you don’t often see in TV or film — it feels alive. There are various things that attribute to this, like its undying admiration for the ’80s, the brilliant soundtracks, the gradual but beautiful snowballing of relationships. But I think the heart of Stranger Things is the friendship between the boys and Eleven. Their friendship makes you want to be a part of their journey; their sorrow, their joy and at times their life-threatening experiences as well!

Four more shots

This Amazon Prime Video Original makes you want to go crazy with your friends and act a bit care-free. The show follows four unapologetically flawed women on their journey of love, blunders, and discoveries. It perfectly shows what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in Mumbai.

Baked

Guys who've lived the hostel life would totally relate to this web series. A day to reminisce! This genre-bending series takes you on a roller coaster ride as our oddball trio juggle student life with business, and invariably manage to land themselves into trouble!

Love, Lust, and Confusion

This show is a must-watch for every girl out there who is confused but has amazing friends to help her out in every way. It's a story about old friends, new friends, friends with benefits, friends who you eventually fall in love with. So if you're confused AF about what you're doing in life and hate that about yourself, breathe a little and switch to Viu's series Love, Lust and Confusion!