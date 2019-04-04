5 things to look forward in Tripling season 2

MUMBAI: Yes, the most awaited road trip of the year is finally here. Tripling is making its way back to your hearts and this time, it’s twice the fun. The terrific trio promise a double dose of laughter, entertainment and drama as they embark on a new journey. On way to re- discovering themselves and their bond, Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan encounter funnier incidents and make for lifelong memories.



Before the madness begins on 5th April, we list down for you 5 reasons that make Tripling season 2 bigger and better. Here’s why you shouldn’t miss this sibling trio’s second escapade on SonyLIV–



Craziest Road Trip



The world witnessed one of the most entertaining road trips ever with Tripling season 1. This season the journey is funnier. Hitting the road, the siblings yet again thrive to set themselves free. Where they end up and what all they have in store is something you all need to watch out for.



Picture-perfect Locations



After strolling through the historically rich state of Rajasthan in the previous season, Season 2 will take fans straight up to the mountains and leave them mind- blown with the beauty. Such road trips are worth the wait, isn’t it?



The Ultimate Trio



Siblings – You can’t live with them. You can’t live without them. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar’s cracking chemistry soars higher this time. The trio is back and their bond is stronger than ever. If you have never thought of planning a road trip with your siblings, we are sure you will do post watching Tripling Season 2.



All That Chaos



How can our lives not be a little messy? The trio is up for a newer set of unexpected events that challenge them at every step. But how they struggle through it to come out stronger is something which sets this show apart.



Sumeet Vyas - the writer



Well, he is a versatile man. Sumeet Vyas is back as a writer on this one and ensures a refreshing twist to the tale. Get ready for his comic nuances and emotional turnarounds wonderfully woven together in this crazy roller coaster ride.



Don’t forget to binge watch all the episodes on SonyLIV starting 5th April and hit the road the soonest.