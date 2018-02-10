Home > Tv > Tv News
Aadesh Chaudhary replaces Karan Wahi

10 Feb 2018 06:20 PM

Mumbai: The who's who of the television world is getting together to prep up for the forthcoming MTV Box Cricket League. Now there’s another development happening in the League. BCL's Delhi Dragons, is witnessing a major reshuffle. The team which was earlier under the captainship of Karan Wahi, has got a new captain now. TV actor  Aadesh Chaudhary, will now be captaining the Delhi team in BCL.

The actor who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was part of the team since it’s inception as a vice-captain. Karan Wahi, who will soon be seen on the big screen with Hate Story 4, will be playing for the team but not as a captain. The reason behind his step down is his busy schedule.  

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan fame Aadesh, said, “It is a huge responsibility being a captain. However, we play like a team, we all are captain. I will put my 100% of efforts. Karan himself asked me to take this responsibility, he said he will be there to back the team.”

What do you think about Karan Wahi and Aadesh Chaudhary?

This season of the stellar cricket league will boast 10 teams named after different Indian cities – Chennai Swaggers, Mumbai Tigers, Rowdy Bangalore, Delhi Dragons, The Ahmedabad Express, Pune Anmol Ratn, Lucknow Nawabs, Jaipur Raj Joshiley, Chandigarh Cubs and Kolkata Babu Moshayes.

We wish Delhi Dragons and all the other teams a successful year in BCL. 

