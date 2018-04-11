Aakash Aath is back with musical show Rabimaas; Bhaswar- Basabdatta to host

Kolkata: Good news for all those who love Tagore songs!

Well, Aakash Aath is back with Rabimaas, a musical show which is celebrated in the remembrance of Rabindranath Tagore. Via this show, the channel will pay tribute to the legend.

The show will kick-start from 12 April and air every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9.30 pm. It will continue for the entire Bengali month of Boishakh, the birth month of Rabindranath Tagore.

Actors Bhaswar Chattopadhyay and Basabdatta Chatterjee will be seen hosting the show of Rabimaas.

The show will see them in the roles of Amal (Bhaswar) and Bouthan (Basabdatta), the two characters from ‘Charulata’. It is via their conversation and different situations that the songs will make their way to the show.

Some of the singers who will croon Tagore songs in the month long series include Manomay Bhattacharya, Subhamita, Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar, Kinjal, Somchanda and Nachiketa to name a few.

So, gear up for the programme and for more updates keep visiting this space.