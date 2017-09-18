Finally, Bengalis all over the world are ready to celebrate the occasion of Mahalaya tomorrow but for the viewers of Aakash Aath, the celebration will kick-start from tonight.

How? Read on to know…

Well, on the eve of Mahalaya, the channel is hosting a live musical program titled 'Raat Pohalo Sharodo Prateh' to usher in Goddess Durga, with 30 renowned performing artists.

The channel is hosting this programme since the last three years. However, there is something new in this year’s plan. Unlike the previous years, instead of eight hours, this year the programme will be shot live for 11 hours. So, the musical programme will begin at 8 pm on 18th September, and will continue till 7am on 19th September.

Some of the well-known names to perform live include Somlata Acharya, Lopamudra Mitra, Jojo, Shidhu, Swagata Mukherjee, Swagatalakkhi Dasgupta Haimanti Shukla, Manomoy Bhattacharya to name a few.

So, gear up for the show!

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.