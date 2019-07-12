Aakash Aath launches a new crime thriller series Section 302

MUMBAI: Regional general entertainment channel, Aakash Aath, announced the launch of a crime thriller series, Section 302, at a recently held event in Kolkata. Based on true international and national incidents, the show is set to be aired from 15th July, 2019, every Monday to Wednesday from 9:30 pm. Mr Sandhi Mukherjee, IPS, Former Inspector General of Police, West Bengal and Mr V. Kumar, Former Director General, Fire & ADG, Railways graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The episodes of Section 302 will be based on the real-life crime incidents. The main objective of the series is to create awareness amongst the citizens to fight and raise a voice against crime, cybercrime and other criminal offenses.

The prominent Directors who will be working in the show are Riingo Banerjee, Anirban Chakraborty, Sayantan Mukherjee among others. Actors like Joy Bhattacharya, Indrajit Mazumder, Anindya Bose and Titas Bhowmick will be seen in some of the episodes.

“Producing meaningful entertainment by not faking but showcasing the hidden truth behind every crime has always been our USP. Creating awareness and alertness is our way of giving back to the society,” said Eshita Surana, Director, Aakash Aath.