Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash to pay tribute to Jagjit Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 08:04 PM

Kolkata: He was one of the soulful musicians of our country. A recipient of Padma Bhushan, he is credited for the revival and popularity of ghazal. Well, we are talking about late Jagjit Singh, whose soulful voice still touches hearts. 

On his birth anniversary (8 February), Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash will pay a tribute to him. In the forthcoming episode of the show, singer Shom Chatterjee will be seen crooning songs from the legend’s kitty. 

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 8 February at 7 am.

