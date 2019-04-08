Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi brings a smile to her fans’ faces

MUMBAI: Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi is winning hearts with her innocence in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. She enacts complex emotions such as jealousy, anger, and love with perfection. There is no doubt that she is the undisputed child artist of television. She is also quite a hit on social media. Her mother keeps posting pictures and videos from the sets, and keeps her fans updated.



Aakriti has wowed one and all with her performance and her chemistry with her on-screen father Mohit Malik.



It does not take one long to guess that she is a bright child. She is a complete package and her pictures always bring a smile to her fans’ faces.



