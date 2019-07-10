News

Aalisha Panwar, Rochelle Rao, Lavina Tandon, Mansi Srivastava, Aparna Dixit, Mauli Ganguly WALKED the ramp for this NOBLE CAUSE

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Television actresses work hard to entertain their viewers with their work. They are usually seen in their ‘bahu’ looks in different soaps. However, they recently ditched their bahu look and got into fashion-forward attires and walked the ramp to support a noble cause.  

Some of the actresses who were seen at the occasion include Mauli Ganguly, Ankita Sharma, Karishma Modi, Parull Chowdhary, Mansi Srivastav, Aparna Dixit, Sheen Das, Nisha Rawal, Aalisha Panwar, Vidhi Pandya, Munisha Khatwani. Actresses Rochelle Rao and Lavina Tandon stole the limelight with their style game.

The fashion show was held in Mumbai recently. Pledging solidarity for the Terry Fox Foundation’s India chapter, the fundraiser was attended by the who’s who of the TV world. The fashion show raised funds for Cancer patients. Maheka Mirpuri's designs are haute couture that’s high-end fashionable clothes. Check out the pictures from the fashion show right here.

