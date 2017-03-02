Hot Downloads

News

Aamir Ali’s ‘cute wish’ to Sanjeeda on their anniversary

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 06:17 PM

‘Wedding anniversary’ gives us an occasion to tread back in memory and recollect all the memorable experiences of being in love and the journey of getting to know each other and standing by each other!! Marriage binds two individuals for life, and being in love forever. 

One cute couple who vows to enjoy all the joys of marital life together is Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh. 

The cute duo celebrates its five years of togetherness today, and feels blessed to have each other... 

Today, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda have been missing each other, as Sanjeeda is out of town. For the uninitiated, Sanjeeda starts shoot for her new show, Kya Tu Meri Lage today in Jodhpur!! 

And here’s hubby Aamir Ali missing his better-half on their anniversary, and sending out a sweet wish to her on Instagram!! As per him, Sanjeeda has got her best gift for the day by starting something new in her life....

How sweet!! Take a glance..         

Aww!!

Also, Producer Siddharth P Malhotra took to Twitter to share his excitement of rolling out his new show in the city of Jodhpur!!

Here’s wishing Aamir and Sanjeeda a happy anniversary!! And Sanjeeda, as Aamir says, this is the cutest gift one can get!!

