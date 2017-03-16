Aanand Goradiya in Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch another beautiful romantic tale, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Produced by Mumtaz Saba Productions and Swastik Productions, Eijaz Khan and Niyati Fatnani will play the leads.

Based in Gujarat, the story will revolve around how two different people separated by an age gap of 20 years and having stark opposite upbringing find love in each other.

The team has also managed to rope in talented actors like Ananya Khare and Jiya Mustafa in pivotal roles.

Now adding to the Gujarati flavour, Aanand Goradiya has also joined the cast.

Shares a source, “Aanand will play Eijaz’s brother-in-law in the show. Though he will come across as a positive person, he will have ulterior motives behind him.”

When we called the actor he quipped, “Yes, I am doing the show and pretty excited to play a typical Gujarati character. He will have multiple shades and that is a challenging yet satisfying experience for any actor.”

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage will launch from 20 March, 7:30 pm.