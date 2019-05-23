Aansh Arora booked for attempt to murder; says these are wrong allegations

MUMBAI: New trouble for Aansh Arora! The actor, who has acted in TV soaps like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, has been booked for attempt to murder.

Yes, you read that right. After being booked for vandalising a convenience store in Shopprix Mall in Sector 4, Vaishali, on 12th May, he has been booked for attempt to murder.

According to a report in Times of India, six masked men barged into the same store on the night of 19th May and threatened the staff members to withdraw the case filed against Aansh and also fired gunshots.

Sandeep Singh, Station House Officer, Indirapuram Police Station told the publication, “On the basis of the complaint filed by a store staff, an FIR against Aansh and five-six unidentified persons has been registered under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Indirapuram Police Station.”

But according to the actor, these are false charges. In a video shared with SpotboyE.com, he has quashed the allegations. Aansh said, “Mera 20th May 2019 ki ghatna se koi bhi taalluq nahi hain jo shopping mall mein hui hai. Usme mera naam befizul ghaseeta jaa raha hai. Yeh wrong allegations hai jo mujhpar lagayi jaa rahi hai. Mera media ke bhaiyyon se, sabhi bhaiyyon se request hai ki aap bina proof ke kuch bhi mat chhaape. Jo sach hoga woh bohot jaldi sabke saamne aa jayega. Aap please mujhe support karein, mera saath de, meri madat karein. Thank you!”