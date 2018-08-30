News

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se: Vedika learns that she delivered baby boy; Demands property rights

MUMBAI: No daily soaps are complete without drama. And when we talk about drama, Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se (Bodhi Tree Multimedia Pvt. Ltd) has never disappointed its ardent viewers. The makers have something exciting in store for their audiences again.

In the coming episodes, Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) learns that she has delivered a baby boy and not a girl.

She later visits the Agarwal House and claims that since she is Sahil’s (Karan Jotwani) first wife, the house also belongs to her. She goes on to say that she has sacrificed a lot in the past but wants her rights now.

Vedika also plans to reveal Badi Amma’s true colours in front of the family.

past seven days