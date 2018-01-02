Aaradhna Uppal, Pratik Dixit and Eklavya Ahir join the cast of Discovery JEET’s Gabru!

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Bigg Boss fame, Priya Malik being roped in for Discovery JEET’s new show, Gabru, a TV series about the evolution of Hip Hop in India. The show is produced under the banner of Still and Still Media Collective, helmed by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

While Priya will play the character of Meenakshi Talwar, the owner of a grand music production house in Mumbai, we have some more names that will be a part of this big banner project on the upcoming channel helmed by Discovery.

Gabru focuses on the lives of three leads – Gaurav Singh aka MC Money, Bani Khurana aka Queen B and Sarfaraz Khan aka ‘Surf’.

Seen in shows like Jana Naa Dil Se Door (Star Plus), Sadda Haq (Channel V) and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Sony TV) has been roped in for the series. She will play the Music Head of the show who will be a firm believer of the fact that talent carries a person far in their career and will encourage aspiring artists.

Also, model turned actor, Pratik Dixit who has appeared in a plethora of commercials and Bollywood movies such as Bang Bang, What's Your Raashee? and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero among many more has been roped in for the series along with child actor, Eklavya Ahir. Eklavya has portrayed various characters in dailies such as Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (Star Plus), Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed (Zee TV) and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat (Sony TV).

A source informs, “While Pratik will essay the role of an event organizer of the music festival, Eklavya will be seen in an equally significant role.”

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for exclusive updates in the Television and Bollywood space.