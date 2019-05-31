Aarti Khetrapal bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We already reported exclusively about Gandi Baat fame Navneet Kaur, Sneha Namanandi, and Vikram Singh Rathod bagging pivotal roles in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2





Now, the latest update is that actress Aarti Khetrapal will also be seen in the project and will have an important character to play.



Aarti has been a part of Star Plus’ Airlines.



We couldn’t connect with Aarti for a comment.



