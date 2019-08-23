Aashika Bhatia BREAKS DOWN while talking about her breakup with Satvik Sankyan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to report about actress Aashika Bhatia finding love in TikTok fame Satvik Sankyan. Read here:



However, the duo have recently broken up.



Things got ugly when fans and viewers started commented on Aashika and Satvik’s posts and asked them about the reason for their breakup.



Aashika and Satvik both came LIVE and spoke about their breakup and cleared the air about their relationship status.



While Satvik claimed to have given a chance to Aashika while they were dating, Aashika stated that she is first in a relationship with her career and would not appreciate anyone coming in the way of that.



Fans also alleged that Aashika has found love in her friend Roshan right after dumping Satvik. However, in the LIVE chat, Aashika dismissed the rumours and even swore on her mother.



See the video:

Also, in the session, Aashika had a breakdown as she was hurt by several comments on her posts on social media.

Here’s wishing both Aashika and Satvik all the best for their future.