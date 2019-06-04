News

Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh bag Zoom Studios The Holiday

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Jun 2019 10:23 AM

TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting update from the digital world.

Zoom Studios is coming up with an interesting web series titled The Holiday.

As per reports Bollywood actress Adah Sharma and Priyank Sharma will also be seen in the project.

Now, the latest update is that handsome hunks Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh will also be a part of the web series.

Aashim was last seen in Hotstar Specials’ Hostages whereas Veer has been a part of several projects with FilterCopy.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Aashim Gulati, Veer Rajwant Singh, Zoom Studios, Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Hotstar Specials,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Hrithik Roshan
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days