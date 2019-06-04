Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh bag Zoom Studios The Holiday

TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting update from the digital world.

Zoom Studios is coming up with an interesting web series titled The Holiday.

As per reports Bollywood actress Adah Sharma and Priyank Sharma will also be seen in the project.

Now, the latest update is that handsome hunks Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh will also be a part of the web series.

Aashim was last seen in Hotstar Specials’ Hostages whereas Veer has been a part of several projects with FilterCopy.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for their comment.

