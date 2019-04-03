Aashka Goradia returns to Television after TWO years!

MUMBAI: Actress Aashka Goradia who was recently juggling between her finance show as well as her beauty business, is now back on television and this around its for Ekta Kapoor's Dayaan on & TV.

Remembered as the lovable Kumud from the cult show Kkusum, Aashka went on to take up negative roles and was awarded as well for her villainous roles in Lagi Tujhse Lagan and most recently Mahara Pratap. However the actress is now back in a positive avatar playing Satrupa, the queen of 7 colors in Dayaan. Speaking about breaking stereotypes Aashka says, "The sabbatical from fiction wasn't planned but yes I wanted to walk down a path I haven't already. With Satrupa, I am getting the opportunity to play 7 characters in one. She's the queen of colors and with each color comes a different personality and yet they are all intertwined to become one!

Rarely does one get an opportunity as an actor to experiment with so many shades in one and hence Satrupa became mine." We hear that the actress who is also a make up expert has worked on her look and is looking enchantingly beautiful!

Aashka was last seen on screen in Naagin 2 post which she had participated in Nach Baliye with beau Brent Goble.