Aashka Goradia's SPIRITUAL touch to her 'Desi' wedding!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 11:08 AM

It was wedding galore for the entire TV industry as the fraternity’s most celebrated names Aashka Goradia and Bharti Singh got married on December 3.

Aashka’s marriage was attended by the who’s who of the Tellyworld including Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Adaa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay among others.

The actress had a white wedding with Brent on December 1 followed by a traditional Hindu matrimony on December 3. The ‘desi-videsi’ set up was quite appealing and looking at the pictures on her social media handle, we must say that she looked too beautiful to get our eyes off her.

And what is a bride without intricate detailed figures, trumpets, and peacock designs craft on her hands with heena? As tasteful as the lady is, Aashka’s mehendi was exceptional, as she got a Shiva mantra designed as her bridal mehendi. The design stood out all the more around her tattoo sporting Brent’s name in one hand and 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' on the other in Indian scripture. 

Take a look at the picture she posted on her Instagram handle –

Infact, Aashka’s good friend, Karanvir Bohra also posted a picture of hers with a caption appreciating the design –

#Mehndilagakerakhna but this mehndi I've seen for the first time..... Mehndi of shiv chants #omnamahshivaya to you @aashkagoradia & @ibrentgoble

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

Aashka said, "Well, the Shiva stotram just brings a smile on my face. Since I was going to use my hand to commence an auspicious ritual, I did not want just any mehendi design. I would rather have something painted on my hands which is a supreme energy."

Doesn't Aashka give you #Mehendiceremony goals?

