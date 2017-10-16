It's difficult to know what to say or do when someone loses a father.

&TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai actor, Aasif Sheikh had to rush home from the set when he was informed about the demise of his father in the past week. Aged 84, Aasif’s father experienced breathlessness and was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on 19 September and after being kept under observation, he was recovering well.

Aasif said, “On the day of his demise, I spent two hours with my father before leaving for shoot and my wife took care of him during the day. Last, held my wife’s hand and closed his eyes never to open again. It was a natural death and he went peacefully. We had a prayer meeting yesterday.”

May his soul rest in peace.