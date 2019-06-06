Aasif Sheikh treats the entire cast of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to an Iftar meal

MUMBAI: The grand and scrumptious Iftar meals are probably one of the events most looked forward to during the holy month of Ramzan. With several shows and actors in the television space whole-heartedly supporting the rituals of this holy month, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai wasn’t one to be left out. Giving his fellow actors and the entire crew a pleasant and delectable surprise, the actor decided to treat the entire team to a delicious iftar spread on the last day of Ramadan, thus bringing a wonderful end to this holy month.

Over three years of its duration on television, the cast and crew have celebrated several occasions and festivals with utmost fun and galore, but an iftar meal was probably the only one pending. Despite being caught up with a tight schedule, the actor requested the production house to call for an early pack up so that the crew could enjoy the company of each other with delicious food. They broke their fast together and engaged in various mouth-watering delicacies that Aasif called for on the set of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. From relishing the juicy mangoes and fresh fruits, to getting their tummies full of hot bhajiyas and freshly prepared chicken tikkas, the cast surely had a gala time connecting with each other. Ending their meal with a little sweet surprise, Aasif also treated the team to homemade Sheer Kormaprepared by his wife which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone to the last drop. This was one Ramadan that the entire team will look back on with lovely memories.

Talking about preparing this special offering, Aasif shared, “I usually don’t keep a roza when I am shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as it sometimes makes me weak and ends up exhausting me while shooting. While I prefer to restrict my fasts to my off days, I know a lot of our cast and crew members who religiously fast despite all the work they are tied up with. There is not a hint of fatigue on their face despite the hunger and thirst they feel within. Each person on the team is responsible for the amazing progress that this show sees and I felt they really needed to be applauded, and what better way to do it than with food. Not only did I decide to fast with them, I also got them some delicious food that would cheer up both their hungry minds and stomachs. While most of the food was ordered from out, I specially had my wife prepare the Sheer Korma, which is my favourite and turns out, it was loved by everyone on set as well. It was a great feeling to watch the crew sit on the same table and celebrate a festival with much fanfare and immense warmth.”

Talking about sharing some priceless moments with the entire cast Aasif added, “The cast and crew are just like family to me and working with them has been such a great experience. Diwali ho ya Eid, sab saath mein manaya hai and gorging on an iftar meal during Ramadan was all that was left. Their expressions were priceless and it made me feel elated to see everyone on the set, right from the spot boy to the director enjoy a meal together.”

Rightly said, there can be no better company than delicious food.