Aasiya Kazi to play the lead in Life OK’s next

Rajan Shahi launching his next for Life OK.

Based on a popular 2012 Turkish drama Suskunlar, it focuses on the story of four friends who will get involved in an accident and send to reform home.

Years later, they will return home, and what would lie will be a gripping tale for us to see.

The popular drama has been also adapted for American TV in 2016, where it aired with the title Game of Silence.

As exclusively reported, Mohit Malik, Arhan Behll, Abhishek Rawat and Akhlaque Khan will play the male leads.

Now coming to the female lead, there has been a buzz that Na Bole Tum star Aakansksha Singh was signed. But we have been told that it is Aasiya Kazi who will play the coveted role.

Shares a source, “Aakanksha and Aasiya were in the race with both having equal chance but Aasiya managed to bag the prized character. The show is based in Allahabad and the team will soon begin shooting.”

The story will have a love triangle plot.

Our efforts to reach the actress and the producer remained futile.

Aasiya, as viewers would know shot to fame with Bandini. She has also successfully played important roles in Balika Vadhu, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Dharampatni and Hitler Didi.

