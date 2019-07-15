News

Abeer slaps Kunal brothers fight for Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

15 Jul 2019 10:25 AM

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama as Abeer and Mishti’s love story as began and now Meenakshi hates Mishti and she wants to break their relationship and thus will be using Kunal and Kuhu for this.

In the upcoming episode Abeer and Mishti soon will be confessing their love and Abeer will notice Kunal’s hatred for Mishti.

Thus Abeer tries to convince Kunal but evil Kunal insults Mishti instead of agreeing to Abeer.

This incident will anger Abeer and he lifts his hand to hit Kunal, but stops himself from doing so.

Now Mishti has become the reason of fight between the loving brothers Abeer and Kunal and all this is happening because of Meenakshi.

It will be interesting to see if Kunal will accept Abeer and Mishti’s love.

